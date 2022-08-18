Spoiler: Claudio Castagnoli To Defend ROH Title Against 34-Year Veteran

Current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will be challenged by a 34-year veteran in his next title defense.

This week’s episode of Dynamite gave us many notable moments, including the AEW return of Kenny Omega and the surprising announcement of the AEW world championship match.

Though things didn’t end there as the company also taped this week’s episode of Rampage after the Wednesday night show went off air.

During one of the segments on the taping, ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli came out alongside ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

Castagnoli first mentioned how it was great to come out before the crowd as the ROH champion, especially with Ricky Steamboat in attendance.

Claudio Castagnoli’s Next Challenger

The former WWE star then issued an open challenge for next week. Dustin Rhodes came out to accept this challenge, and officially became the #1 contender for the title. This match will take place on the August 26 Rampage.

Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH championship by defeating Jonathan Gresham at the Death Before Dishonor PPV. He previously defended his title successfully against Konosuke Takeshita.

Apart from this, the Rampage episode also featured matches such as Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Private Party, Buddy Matthews vs Serpentico and The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. The Trustbusters in a first-round trios title tournament match.