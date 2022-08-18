Huge Championship Match Shockingly Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite

AEW has shockingly announced a huge championship match for next week’s episode of Dynamite from Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH.

They have confirmed that the AEW world champion CM Punk will be facing the Interim world champion Jon Moxley to unify the titles next week.

Punk won the AEW title from Hangman Page at Double or Nothing in May. Though he had to take time off from the company shortly after due to a broken foot.

The promotion crowned Mox the interim world champion in the meantime, and the hardcore star has been defending the championship since Forbidden Door.

Punk vs. Moxley

Punk made his surprise return on last week’s Dynamite and saved Moxley from a beatdown. The two then had a confrontation and many believed they will meet at the upcoming All Out PPV.

This week’s episode of the show, however, saw a heated verbal exchange between the two stars. This was followed by a brawl that had to be broken up by security. The championship match was announced for next week after this.

This surprise announcement has left fans puzzled. The All Out PPV is only a few weeks away, and there is now speculation that this storyline could lead to the return of MJF.

The Salt of The Earth hasn’t been seen since his explosive Dynamite promo. Many believed that his return was being held off because of Punk’s injury and fans are now wondering if we can finally see his comeback next week.