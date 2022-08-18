Watch: Kenny Omega Makes His Grand Return On Dynamite

Kenny Omega is back!

The former world champion had been absent from AEW programming since November last year. He dropped the AEW title to Hangman Page at Full Gear and took time off due to multiple issues.

The Cleaner had been overseeing the development of AEW Fight Forever video game in the meantime but keeping his distance from the wrestling side of things.

In his absence, Adam Cole became the unofficial leader of The Elite for a while. However, he turned on The Young Bucks and left the group along with Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly a few weeks ago.

Fans started speculating about Kenny Omega’s return when the company finally announced the brackets for the trios title tournament, and The Young Bucks started looking for a partner.

Kenny Omega Returns To Dynamite

The tournament began on this week’s episode of Dynamite. This is where Omega made his return as the surprise tag team partner of The Young Bucks.

The team of Kenny Omega and The Bucks went on to defeat the trio of Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Kenny Omega is BACK. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/Yt3Q3krcpg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have advanced in the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, after that incredible quarterfinals match in the main event of #AEWDynamite tonight! pic.twitter.com/zxq5U2vqCw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

They will meet the winner of the first-round match between Death Triangle and the United Empire. The Elite are currently the favorites to win the whole thing and become the Inaugural Trios champions.