CM Punk & The Elite Pulled from AEW Dynamite Intro

Last night’s AEW Dynamite was the first show after All Out 2022, but the Pay Per View has been overshadowed by what happened after.

In the post-show media scrum, CM Punk had some explosive comments about AEW EVPs the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, accusing them of spreading false information about him.

Punk also took aim at his former best friend Colt Cabana, as well as ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

The Fight

In addition to comments, Punk was involved in a backstage fight at the All Out post-show media scrum.

Several reports have stated that Punk was the one to throw the first punch, hitting Matt Jackson, while his trainer Ace Steel would hit Nick Jackson in the eye with a chair.

Steel is also reported to have bit and pulled the hair of Kenny Omega.

AEW Dynamite

The Bucks, Omega, and CM Punk are four of the biggest names in AEW, but none were featured on last night’s Dynamite.

AEW’s production team also worked quickly to remove Punk and the Elite from the opening video package, which had featured all four men prominently until this week.

During his announcement that the AEW World Championship and AEW World Trios Championships had been vacated, Tony Khan did not reference any of the suspended individuals by name.

New AEW World Trios Champions were crowned during Dynamite, with a new AEW World Champion set to be crowned during the Grand Slam special edition of Dynamite in two weeks on September 21.