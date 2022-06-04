CM Punk Injured, Interim AEW World Championship Announced

CM Punk had a major announcement to make on tonight’s AEW Rampage from Ontario, California.

The current world champion did specify that the announcement would be in regards to the title, as well as his career.

The way the tweet was worded made it seem as if Punk was going to be relinquishing the gold possibly due to an injury as he was seen noticeably limping after his trios tag team matchup on Dynamite.

As it turns out, that’s exactly what happened … for the most part

During the Rampage show, Punk announced that he’s injured and will need to undergo surgery. He revealed he had a conversation with AEW President Tony Khan and said he didn’t want to hold up the AEW World Title picture.

It’s a tough bump in the road for Punk, who had just won AEW’s top prize at Double or Nothing. He pinned Hangman Page on May 29 to capture the AEW World Championship.

With that said, CM Punk won’t be relinquishing the AEW World Championship as initially announced on commentary.

Late in the show, it was announced that Jon Moxley will face the winner of a battle royale set for the June 8 episode of Dynamite. The winner moves on to Forbidden Door to determine an interim champion.

Punk made sure to let fans know that he isn’t done just yet and this injury is simply a setback.