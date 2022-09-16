CM Punk Returning To MMA Commentary Amid AEW Drama

Former AEW world champion CM Punk will be returning to MMA commentary amidst the ongoing drama that has stemmed from his media scrum comments.

Cage Fury Fighting Championships or CFFC recently announced their return to Parx Casino in Bensalem, Penn on October 8.

They revealed that the event will be main evented by a fight between Greg Velasco and Kevin Sears for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.

The press release also confirmed that the AEW star will be a part of the show and he will call the action alongside John Morgan:

“Former All Elite Wrestling champion and two-time UFC veteran CM Punk calls the action at CFFC 113 alongside Mixed Martial Arts.com editor-in-chief John Morgan on UFC FIGHT PASS.”

The Straight Edge star has been absent from AEW programming since he called out the AEW EVPs in the All Out post-media scrum. The comments led to a backstage fight between Punk and The Elite.

Kenny Omega and others have been suspended from the company as a result. Punk was subsequently stripped of the AEW world title as well. His suspension, however, hasn’t been confirmed by any source.

The former champion has gotten surgery for a torn tricep in the meantime and he is expected to stay out of action for the foreseeable future.