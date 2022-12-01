CM Punk Seemingly Confirms Report About his Dog Being Hurt in AEW All Out Brawl

CM Punk has greatly reduced how much he posts on social media since the incident at AEW All Out, where he ripped Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Colt Cabana at the post-event press conference and then got into a brawl with The Elite.

Wrestling Inc previously reported that members of Punk’s camp alleged that Larry’s teeth were knocked loose accidentally when the door to the wrestler’s locker room was kicked open. The report stated the teeth had to be pulled days later by a vet.

The Photo

Punk recently shared a photograph of his dog, Larry, to his Instagram story that shows Larry missing several teeth, seemingly confirming the report.

CM Punk posting a pic of his dog Larry missing a few lower teeth.

When the claim first came out that Larry was injured by a door that was swung open by The Young Bucks, it was quickly shut down. It seems very believable now.#AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/UbQgl4j9ff — Maury (@eesy_o) December 1, 2022

This photo is only a few things he has shared as of late in addition to occasional promotion for his wife AJ Mendez’s Netflix movie “Blade of the 47 Ronin.”

Punk had undergone surgery for a torn left triceps shortly after All Out during his AEW Championship match against Jon Moxley. The injury will likely keep him out of action for at least eight months.

As previously reported, there have been talks between Punk and AEW about a contract buyout. However, there’s been a hang-up on the non-compete clause period.