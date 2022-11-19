CM Punk Seemingly Replaced on the AEW Fight Forever Video Game Cover

All Elite Wrestling dropped a new trailer for the Fight Forever video game tonight and seemingly showed new cover art for the game as well. CM Punk is nowhere to be seen in the new trailer and the graphic at the end of the advertisement.

AEW World Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, ROH Champion Chris Jericho, Britt Bakerfeatured in the trailer for the game and said the following:

Do you remember the feeling when you could just pick up and play a video game? That feeling is back. Are you ready to reignite the magic? AEW Fight Forever. It has deep career modes. You can create your own wrestler, like me. And use all of my signature moves. Battle it out in some of my favorite matches, like Lights Out, Falls Count Anywhere, and don’t forget about the weapons. All the weapons.

The narrator then added that it is time for gamers to create their own unforgettable moments in Fight Forever.

A graphic for what appears to be the new cover for the game was shown at the end of the video. The new cover matches the look of AEW Dynamite and features Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, Sting, MJF, Jade Cargill, Britt Baker, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega front and center.

The original advertised cover for AEW Fight Forever featured former two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk at the front, Kenny Omega, Britt Baker, Chris Jericho, Jade Cargill, and Jon Moxley.

AEW Fight Forever hasn’t been given an official release date but Yuke’s and THQ Nordic produced video game is advertised to be available in 2022.