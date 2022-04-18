CM Punk Teases Kazuchika Okada For Rumored AEW-NJPW Crossover Show

CM Punk has dropped a big hint pertaining to a potential crossover show.

Tony Khan is set to make a major announcement on the April 20 episode of Dynamite. The AEW boss is known for having his share of big announcements. Back in March, he revealed that he is now the owner of ROH.

Speculation has run rampant on what the announcement will be this time. Ringside News has reported that there are plans in place for a joint show involving AEW and NJPW in Chicago this June.

The outlet made note that there’s no guarantee that the crossover show will be the announcement, however.

CM Punk seems to be having fun with the rumors as he has taken to his Instagram Stories to tease the crossover show. He even threw in the coin drop, potentially signaling an appearance from the “Rainmaker,” Kazuchika Okada.

CM Punk’s latest IG story hints Okada will be part of the AEWxNJPW show rumored for June 23rd at Chicago’s United Center #CoinDroppic.twitter.com/qmGeEOTu9N — SEScoops (@sescoops) April 18, 2022

SEScoops will keep you posted on Tony Khan’s major announcement and whether or not it will indeed be about the joint show with NJPW.