Cody Rhodes: “I’m The Best Wrestler In The World and It’s By A Large Margin”

Cody Rhodes has made it clear since returning to WWE in April that he came back because he felt like he had unfinished business and to become the WWE Champion.

It’s a goal that his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, didn’t accomplish. In order for Cody to achieve his goal, he will have to go through Roman Reigns and beat him to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes noted he thinks he’s the best wrestler in the world.

“I think I’m the best wrestler in the world. And I think it’s by a large margin. That upsets a lot of people, but I don’t mean it to draw ire. This is all I do. I’m not in charge. I’m here to hone my craft, build my body, and win matches. Every week, I have to be better. That’s the ultimate clarity for me.

I’m on the flagship show. Look at the pyro and grandeur. Hats off to Kevin Dunn and his team for taking the ‘American Nightmare’ and expanding upon it. I know I must be better every week. That’s the only way I can stay the best in the world. Week to week, I’m putting myself under a microscope. Go ahead and put all the microscopes in the world on me. I want Fox to come calling. I did it for Turner Media and I got a great education at my last spot. Bring it on; I want it all.”

When asked whether he believes he is better than Reigns, Cody stated he can’t answer that question until they’re in the ring.

“The difference between the two best wrestlers in the world is that one has both titles to prove it.”

He said the WWE Title is the biggest title in the game and that’s not a knock on any title anywhere else.