Cody Rhodes On His Eventual Return From Injury: “Hopefully It’s A Run People Remember”

Cody Rhodes is ready to get back into the ring for WWE.

The American Nightmare has been on the shelf since June with a torn pec, with his last match being the classic Hell in a Cell encounter against Seth Rollins where his injury was present for the whole world to see. Rhodes was heavily applauded by fans, colleagues, and analysts for his gutsy performance on that night, but it came at a time when he was the hottest act in WWE.

However, Rhodes remains optimistic. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports the former three-time AEW TNT champion is ready to get back into the squared circle, and even hints that his run this time will be even more epic than the first. He does add that doctors are refusing to give him a return timetable due to a fear that he will test its limits.

“You know they haven’t really given me one because they know I’m stupid, and I’d try to test it. I got in my mind where I want to be, and I think a lot of fans have in their mind where I’d like to be, and that’s hopefully where it’s at. Right now, I do actually agree with what’s going on because I think what happens next hopefully and what we do, and this is all speculative up in the air. Hopefully, it’s a run that people remember, and I got to be healthy for it.”

“Best Three Months Of My Life”

Rhodes was also asked about how he feels WWE has handled his return. Here is what he had to say:

“No complaints. They’ve treated me like the house that built me, which they were. And honestly, it was amazing. We were back, and everything was rolling so fast, and then I tore my pec. It was like the best three months of my life. Hopefully, get back to that soon. I was told I have the strength of an 11-year-old, but I was pretty strong at 11. Hopefully soon.”

Speculation is that Rhodes will be back in time for the Royal Rumble, which many fans believe he will win and go on to challenge for the world title at WrestleMania 39.