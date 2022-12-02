Cody Rhodes ‘Back to Normal’ and Bulking Up for WWE Return

Cody Rhodes is gearing up for (another) triumphant return to WWE. Nearly six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle, the American Nightmare is healthy, back in the gym and patiently waiting for the right moment to strike.

As the year comes to a close and the focus shifts to the Royal Rumble and the Road to WrestleMania, we have an encouraging update regarding the man who may be destined for a career-defining moment in just a few months time.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes is “back to normal when it comes to his ability to train.”

Rhodes’ WWE return is a huge deal and it’s likely they’ll incorporate the element of surprise to maximize the impact of the moment.

Cody Rhodes Bulking Up

Now that his injury is healed, Rhodes has been lifting heavy weights and bulking up. The Observer notes that he’s been working with top level trainers to put on size and strength.

His goal is to be 240 pounds when he returns, “which may be the thickest he’s been in his life.” Based on this report, we won’t have to wait long to meet the new and improved Cody Rhodes.

WrestleMania Plans

Rhodes is expected to be a featured in a top program headed into WrestleMania 39. Prior to his injury, WWE was planning for an eventual showdown between Rhodes and Roman Reigns, the company’s Undisputed Universal Champion.

There’s still hope within WWE that The Rock will work WrestleMania. Plans for the WrestleMania main event are typically locked in by mid-January, ahead of the Rumble.