What Happened With Cody Rhodes And The Rock’s Mother After Raw

Cody Rhodes competed in his first non PPV match for WWE in over 6 years after this week’s Raw went off air. The showdown also involved The Rock‘s mother.

This week’s episode of Raw opened with the returning star cutting a promo. He was later confronted by his WrestleMania opponent Seth Rollins and the two shook hands.

Though this wasn’t the last of Cody fans in attendance got to see during the night. He came out again to compete in a dark match against Kevin Owens after the cameras stopped rolling.

The opponents shared a hug and shook hands before the match began. The bout lasted about six minutes according to fans.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens with a handshake and a hug before their match tonight after #WWERAW



Real shame this wasn’t on the show. pic.twitter.com/vwVrptMtqK — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) April 5, 2022

The Rock’s mother Ata Johnson who was at the ringside got involved in this match at one point. She held up Owens so Cody Rhodes could hit the former Universal champion with some chops and a Bionic Elbow.

KO also mocked the former AEW EVP with The Young Bucks pose during the fight. Though he ended up losing the match to the former TNT champion.

KO with the Young Bucks pose over Cody ? pic.twitter.com/Oat0tIgZoA — Kim (@kimberlasskick) April 5, 2022

Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens in the dark match of Monday Night RAW.#CodyRhodes #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/qeNsIgY93o — Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) April 5, 2022

Cody has been saying that he has come back to WWE to win the world championship. We will have to see when he gets the opportunity to do so.