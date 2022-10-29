Cody Rhodes’ Agent – Former WWE/TNA Employee – Fired After Misconduct Allegations

Cody Rhodes‘ agent has been fired from his role with Hyperion Talent Agency after allegations of misconduct.

Deadline reports that Brian Wittenstein, who represents both Cody and Brandi Rhodes, has left the agency after a client made a complaint about inappropriate behavior.

When the agency looked into the matter, they found more instances of unprofessional conduct, leading to his dismissal.

In a statement, the agency told Deadline “Brian Wittenstein is no longer an employee of Hyperion Talent Agency. We have no further comment at this time.”

In addition to the Rhodes family, Wittenstein is said to have represented several other wrestlers though it is not public knowledge who they are.

Wittenstein has said that he and Hyperion parted ways amicably.

Wittenstein in Wrestling

Wittenstein has been involved in the world of professional wrestling, as he worked for Impact, then TNA, until 2011.

After his departure from TNA Wrestling, Wittenstein joined WWE, resulting in a lawsuit filed by TNA against him and WWE.

The lawsuit alleged that Wittenstein had violated a Non-Disclosure Agreement by sharing confidential information with WWE.

TNA alleged that this information allowed WWE to gain an advantage in contract negotiations but withdrew the suit in 2013.

Cody Rhodes Out of the Ring

Cody Rhodes is best known for his time with WWE and AEW, but he has also taken on TV roles outside of wrestling.

Rhodes made his non-WWE debut in a 2010 episode of ‘Warehouse 13,’ and had seven appearances in CW hit series ‘Arrow.’

Rhodes was the feature of AEW series ‘Rhodes to the Top’ before his departure and is a judge on the Go-Big Show.