Could Vince McMahon Still be Running WWE?

Last month, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE after four decades of running the promotion he founded.

McMahon’s retirement came one month after he stepped down as CEO and Chairman, due to the ongoing investigation into him.

McMahon is alleged to have had inappropriate relationships with multiple women over the years in WWE, resulting in millions of dollars being paid out in Non-Disclosure Agreements

Still in Charge?

While McMahon is gone, there are still some who believe he is still running things behind the scenes.

After McMahon’s retirement, Vince Russo said fans were “clueless” for believing that the ex-CEO was really gone, and he’s not alone in that view.

According to Fightful, McMahon’s retirement is genuine and one higher up in the company said that it’d be obvious of the former Chairman was still pulling the strings.

“If Vince McMahon was still involved to any degree, neither Summerslam or WWE Raw would have resembled what they looked like. Dakota would not have been brought back, Raw would have been several Summerslam rematches.” A WWE higher-up explains just how gone Vince McMahon really is.

Fightful was explicitly told that McMahon has no say in day-to-day or creative anymore, and there have been rumors of him having his access to information limited.

A number of people within WWE also confirmed to Fightful that normally, they’d have to wait on clearance from McMahon for something, but that has not been the case since he retired.

It is also reported that McMahon may have limited access to WWE facilities, but that has not been confirmed.