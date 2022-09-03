WWE’s Newest Faction Has a Name and Theme Music

The new WWE faction comprised of Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai finally have a name, as well as new theme music.

The trio formed at July’s SummerSlam premium live event. Since then, they’ve been making their presence known. Saturday’s Clash at the Castle premium live event was a “coming out” party of sorts for the talented trio.

Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai were victorious over the team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bayley got the win for her team by pinning Belair. Even though it was a 6-woman tag match, Bayley can make a strong case for a Raw Women’s title match after pinning Belair’s shoulders to the mat.

Damage Control

Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai are now known as Damage Control. The name has been referenced before, WWE made it ‘official’ at Clash at the Castle with entrance music and graphics.

You can hear the Damage Control entrance theme here:

Fans on social media wasted no time picking up on the fact that Damage Control is the name of a construction company appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. The company specializes in repairing the property damage caused by conflicts between superheroes and supervillains.

Shortly after Bayley’s surprise return at WWE SummerSlam, she spoke about the idea behind her new faction. During an appearance on WWE’s After the Bell podcast, she told Corey graves: