Damian Priest Discusses a Judgment Day vs. Bloodline Showdown

The Bloodline and Judgment Day are two of the strongest forces in WWE. What would happen if those forces collided?

The Bloodline is comprised of Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman (plus Sami Zayn, the honorary Uce). Reigns and The Usos hold the top singles and tag team championships in WWE. Meanwhile, Judgement Day includes Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Dominick Mysterio.

It’s inevitable that these two groups will cross paths. If you ask Priest about who would win, he feels pretty good about his group’s chances. The Archer of Infamy discussed this topic and more on The Five Count, a podcast hosted by Dustin Wilmes & Juston “Ton” Cline.

Judgement Day vs. The Bloodline

Priest was asked about a Judgement Day vs. Bloodline feud, he took a moment to appreciate the vast amount of talent on WWE’s roster. That depth ebbs and flows over the years, but Priest thinks it’s a golden era for wrestling fans.

“There are a crazy amount of names when you think about the WWE,” he began. “It’s the best of the best, you have the best talent in the world and all these larger than life names and characters. It’s hard to pick one over the other, but it’d be a lie if I didn’t say at some point, we need the Judgment Day and the Bloodline to get in there and mix it up.”

Priest wants his name to live forever. He wants the fame, fortune and stardom that come with being a main event player. If you want to be the top dog, you need to test yourself against the best. Right now, that’s Roman Reigns.

“I have to do that, I have to run through Roman Reigns,” Priest continued. “That has to happen. At some point, I’m sure it will, we’ll cross paths down the line.”

Priest says working with Reigns is “always a thought in my head” and the two of them need to handle some business together.

When will these showdowns happen? When will Priest feel ready to challenge Reigns, and for Judgement Day to challenge the Bloodline? Surprisingly, he doesn’t think Judgement Day is ready just yet. “I know that’ll be great when it does happen.. We need to get the Judgment Day up to that level first.”