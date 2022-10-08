Watch: What Happened With Damian Priest After SmackDown Went Off Air

While both Matt Riddle and Damian Priest weren’t part of the Extreme Rules go-home SmackDown, they did get to compete in a dark match after the episode.

The main event of this week’s season premiere episode of the Blue Branded show saw Gunther once again putting the IC title on the line against Sheamus.

At one point during the bout, Gunther tapped out to a Clover Leaf from Sheamus but the referee didn’t see it and the match continued.

The ending of the bout saw Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, Butch and Ride Holland all coming out to the ring side. These four brawled as Gunther hit Sheamus with a shillelagh and picked up the win.

What Happened After SmackDown

Damian Priest and Riddle came out and had a fun match after the cameras stopped rolling. Priest tried to walk out of the bout at one point but the Ultimate Bro brought him back.

The ending of the match saw Riddle hitting an RKO on the Judgement Day member and then pinning him for the victory.

This was the final episode of SmackDown before the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV. WWE dropped many more White Rabbit clues on the show and teased the reveal at the upcoming PPV.