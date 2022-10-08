WWE Drops More White Rabbit Clues On SmackDown

WWE had the season premiere of SmackDown tonight on Fox and one night before the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event tomorrow night.

Triple H, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, appeared at the start of the show and welcomed the crowd to the show.

Fans spotted another QR code on Triple H’s microphone and when scanned it brings you to another secret WWE website. You can see the QR code appear on the microphone in the video below.

The latest video is another cartoon pig with the narrator saying “let me in” over and over. Bray Wyatt would use the catchphrase while he was portraying The Fiend in WWE. A loud banging can be heard throughout the video as if someone is trying to bang down a door.

The newest QR code that just popped up on Triple H’s mic leads to this video…



“Let me in” on repeat ?????? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/547i0hOJXV — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 8, 2022

Another video appeared during the show and revealed tomorrow’s date. WWE Extreme Rules will air tomorrow night in Philadelphia. The words “feed your hero” appeared on the screen.

The White Rabbit video that aired during #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ERLj4GfWMl — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) October 8, 2022

WWE has been playing the 1967 song “White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane during live events and random commercial breaks on RAW and SmackDown.

The initial QR code brought fans to a secret WWE website in which the question posed was “WHO KILLED THE WORLD?” and the answer was “YOU DID”. During this week’s episode of RAW, a code appeared that brought fans to a painting of Samson and Deliah. There was a number on the painting that brings fans to “White Rabbit Milk” when googled.

Alexa Bliss has also referenced the song by Jefferson Airplane in a recent promo and Monday’s QR code appeared just after she exited the screen.

"Samson is betrayed by his lover Delilah" QR code during Alexa Bliss segment #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/kmZCgWoG9Y — WARJOE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) October 4, 2022

You can check out our deep dive on WWE’s White Rabbit here.