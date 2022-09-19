“Damn my dawg” – Sami Zayn Reacts to Insult From a Member of The Bloodline

Sami Zayn is an Honorary Uce and a member of The Bloodline, but that doesn’t mean that everyone in the group gets along with him.

The Locker Room Leader spent months trying to become friends with The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Solo Sikoa recently joined The Bloodline and interfered in the main event of Clash at the Castle to help Roman retain the title. Roman, Solo, and Jimmy Uso all appear to get along with Sami but the same cannot be said for Jey Uso.

Solo Sikoa wrestled his first singles match on the main roster against Drew McIntyre on the September 9th edition of SmackDown. Before the match, Sami informed Solo Sikoa that The Bloodline will be here for him if he needs anything. Jey interrupted Sami and shouted that he already knows that. Sami responded with a brash “I know he know” and Sikoa said he wanted to do this on his own. Jey then changed his tune and suggested that the entire Bloodline accompany Solo to the ring for the match.

The Usos were ringside for Sami Zayn’s match against Ricochet on this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown. Ricochet hit Jey with a punch on the ring apron and Uso tried to get back into the ring for revenge. This resulted in the referee being distracted while Sami was going for the cover and allowed Ricochet to later pick up the win.

Sami Zayn Responds To Jey Uso Mocking Him

Sami Zayn took to Twitter today to respond to an image sent out by Jey Uso on Instagram. Jey posted a photo from yesterday’s press conference with Roman Reigns and Logan Paul for their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th. The photo showed everyone in The Bloodline posing but Sami had his face replaced with a clown emoji. Sami simply responded “damn my dawg” in response to Jey Uso.

The 38-year-old also refused to hit Kevin Owens with a steel chair in his recent match against Jey Uso on RAW. Kevin picked up the victory after connecting with the Stunner shortly after Sami opted not to attack him.