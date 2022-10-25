Dana Brooke Fires Back At Seth Rollins For RAW Comment

Dana Brooke has fired back at Seth Rollins for his comment about her on Monday Night RAW this week.

During the show last night, while on commentary, Rollins addressed the possibility of Austin Theory cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase on him for the United States Championship.

Rollins said that Theory “has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!” Brooke definitely caught wind of this, and was seemingly not happy about it. She took to Twitter to fire back at Rollins, saying the following.

“Talk is CHEAP!! I work my a** off every single day & will not tolerate this sh*t anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE!”

Brooke, who is no stranger to being poked fun at on live TV by her peers, has been with WWE since 2013, having worked on both RAW and SmackDown Live. Throughout that time, Brooke has yet to win a championship title outside of the 24/7 Championship.

Photo Credit: WWE.com

As of this writing, Brooke is a 13-time WWE 24/7 Champion, and currently holds the title, which is what Rollins was referencing in his comment last night.