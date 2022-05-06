Dana White Shares Story Of Vince McMahon Berating Him By Text Message

Dana White has shared a very interesting story about WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

The UFC President appeared on the Pivot Podcast to discuss the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, and how the president at the time, Donald Trump, wanted to hold a conference call with all the heads of the major sports leagues in the United States to determine how they would move forward with events.

When talking about the call…White recalls feeling like everyone one of the league owners were not actually going to achieve the plan they laid out for Trump, noting that he felt only one person would actually push forward.

“So we were on the call with the President one time and I remember I was listening to everybody get on there and talk and I was like, these guys are all full of sht. None of these guys are gonna fcking roll or really wanna do what they’re saying they’re gonna do except for one and when we hung up the phone, he fcking texts me…Vince McMahon.”

That man as mentioned above was McMahon, who later texted White and berated him for not asking enough questions during the conference call. He reveals that McMahon wanted him to back him up on the call, but White remained quiet.

“Vince McMahon starts texting me and basically berating me after the call like, ‘Why didn’t you talk? Why didn’t you back up what I was saying? ‘Because I think everybody’s full of sht, that’s why, except for you. You’re definitely not full of sht Vince,’ you know? Vince is a fcking killer. Vince was putting on his events down in Florida at the time too.”

UFC and WWE both kept events going during the height of the pandemic. WWE specifically were able to run shows from their Performance Center before later landing a deal to launch the ThunderDome at the Amway Center, and later Tropicana Field.

(Quotes via Post Wrestling)