Darby Allin Says Nobody Gets Him More Excited Outside The Ring Than Jeff Hardy

Darby Allin is hyped to be facing Jeff Hardy at this evening’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island.

The former TNT champion spoke with the New York Post about his showdown with Brother Nero, which will be a quarterfinals matchup in the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Allin begins by recalling the affect Hardy had on his career.

“It’s the way I see him live his life outside of the ring, the stunts and the craziness that kind of draws me to him. I don’t get that from a lot of wrestlers. I don’t think I get that from any wrestlers. Nobody excited me outside the ring.”

Allin may be facing Hardy this evening, but he was lucky enough to team up with him earlier this year, along with Matt, and his longtime partner Sting. Speaking on that alliance Allin states the following:

“It was really like an organic relationship. It was super fun. For us to have that one tag match, me, Sting, Matt and Jeff down in Texas, that was also a lot of fun.”

While Allin is excited to face his hero, he does wonder what a matchup would have looked like if they had been given proper vignettes and time to build it up with promos.

“It’d be nice. Like I said, this match kind of came very quick on me and I just thought originally it would have been crazy if we had a build to a singles match and like we had a promo battle were we could get crazier outside the ring leading up to the match. But here we are. We’re gonna get crazy this Wednesday.”

Allin defeated Swerve Strickland in a qualifier to earn his spot in the tournament. Meanwhile Hardy bested Bobby Fish. Who do you think wins tonight?