Dave Bautista Gave World Title to Rian Johnson on Glass Onion Movie Set With his WWE Theme Playing

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” a Netflix film with a limited theatrical run, has been released on the streaming service.

Dave Bautista is among the cast, including Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Kate Hudson. Here is the synopsis of the film:

“Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.”

The Moment

Rian Johnson wrote and directed it and produced the film alongside Ram Bergman.

As seen below, while the movie was being made, the former WWE star gave Johnson a World Heavyweight Title belt while entering the set to his WWE theme music, “I Walk Alone” by Saliva.

Dave Bautista entering the Glass Onion set to his theme and giving Rian Johnson the World Heavyweight title is the best thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Q3q0yY1QGT — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) December 23, 2022

Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” started streaming last month on Disney+ featuring Bautista.

Bautista portrays Drax in the franchise. Also, part of the cast includes Kevin Bacon, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” hits theaters May 5, 2023. Bautista has indicated this movie could be the end of his run as the character.