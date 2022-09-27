Latest on Buddy Matthews/Malakai Black in AEW: “Nobody’s Getting Released”

Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black will be staying with AEW for the foreseeable future despite previous statements teasing their departures.

After taking a bow at the AEW All Out 2022 Pay Per View, it was reported that Black had asked for his release, which the Dutch wrestler confirmed in a statement.

“I did indeed ask for my release.“ Malakai Black.

Last week, Buddy Matthews spoke at an indie event where he also teased an indefinite break from wrestling.

This led to belief among fans that both men were done with the company, with reports that they were hoping on a return to WWE now with Triple H running creative.

Black has since debunked claims that he has left AEW.

The Doctrine

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that nobody is set to depart AEW following the recent statements from Black and Matthews.

Nobody’s getting released. That’s the doctrine Tony Khan made that very clear I guess in the last couple of days. So now it’s just, he [Malakai Black] is not being released. Buddy Matthews isn’t being released. They may be back sooner than before or whatever but that’s the situation you know.

“You know what the situation is. They were wanting to go and trying to get a way out. I mean which we talked about last night and that was the decision that was made. It’s not to say it’s hard and fast and there would be no way that he [AEW President Tony Khan] will never give anybody a release but I think it’s pretty much the deal.”

Speaking about WWE, Meltzer said this wouldn’t happen in the McMahon-Nick Khan promotion.

“If this happened in the other company [WWE] would those people get releases? The answer is no.” Dave Meltzer.

WWE has reportedly shown interest in rehiring several former Superstars who have since joined AEW.

Swerve Strickland reportedly referred to WWE to his legal representatives when approached, but is not introduced in a return and Hit Row reunion.

Options

With Black and Matthews seemingly staying with AEW, it remains to be seen when they will return.

Black has said he could be back within a matter of weeks but has given no confirmed timeframe for how long he or Matthews will be gone.

Meltzer sid that Khan could extend the contracts of either man, something seen in the past by WWE.

“Now their option is to sit at home and then he [Khan] can extend the contract if they sit at home, or wrestle. So now they’re going to wrestle. Yeah, kind of a weird thing how that all turned out you know he [Black] waved goodbye and now he’s coming back. You know now he’s gonna blame me [and] you know but that’s what happened. No release.”

For use of these quotes please give a h/t to SEScoops.