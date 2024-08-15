Dennis Brent, Former WCW Photographer & WWE Director, Has Passed Away

The wrestling world is mourning the passing of Dennis Brent, an influential figure who held significant roles with both WWE and World Championship Wrestling. PW Insider reports that Brent passed away aged 73 after a lengthy battle with multiple sclerosis and that his services were held this week in Dallas, Texas.

In 1989, Brent was hired by Turner Broadcasting and worked closely with World Championship Wrestling. Among his responsibilities, Brent handled press requests, oversaw the WCW 900 hotline, and worked as a ringside photographer. His name was regularly mentioned on WCW programming. Brent left WCW in 1994.

In 1998, Brent would join the WWF where, much like in WCW, he would oversee a variety of roles. Brent oversaw magazine publications, including RAW magazine, and served as Director of Talent Relations from 2002 to 2004. This role saw Brent travel to developmental territories to scout and hire talent and if necessary, fire prospective wrestlers.

Brent’s tenure in the role saw him closely work with Jim Ross, who paid tribute to Brent after his passing. In the comments, Hurricane Helms spoke of Brent always being good to him and Vince Russo offered his condolences.

So sad that my 40 year friend Dennis Brent has passed away. We worked together at WCW and WWE.

Dennis will be missed.

Rest in peace my friend. ? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 14, 2024

Brent also co-wrote the Steve Austin memoir ‘The Stone Cold Truth’ as well as Jim Ross’ cookbooks. Even after being diagnosed with MS, he remained a consultant with WWE for some time. Outside of the industry, Brent was an avid Nolan Ryan memorabilia collector and attended several golf tournaments in Alvin, Texas.

