Details on Changes at WWE Headquarters After Vince McMahon Stepped Down

Many fans have noticed the changes to the product now that Vince McMahon is gone from the company and Triple H is in charge of creative. There have also been changes made behind the scenes in the company.

PWInsider reports that the management (Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan serving as co-CEOs) change has energized the locker room and the production team. The energy at WWE Headquarters in Stamford is said to be much better for a very different reason.

Working Under Vince McMahon

When Vince was in charge, people had to walk on eggshells and there was always a fear that if you put your personal life before the company then you may be expendable because Vince lived and breathed WWE every day and his work hours were insane. As a result, Vince expected employees to work those same hours.

With the new management team, the level of stress has decreased, and people no longer feel guilty about leaving work at a normal hour. The work/life balance is said to be much better these days.

Also, the feeling of keeping your head down that people had when Vince was around is no longer there. They also feel they can converse with management if they run into them, unlike when Vince was in charge.

One staffer noted that people “knew running into Vince was like running into the T-Rex from Jurassic Park. You didn’t want to call attention to yourself.”

Regarding the creative team, there is no longer the feeling that everyone must “hurry up to wait” for hours so Vince can finish his meetings.

Meetings in the company are said to be more streamlined and regimented and the feeling is by not wasting so much time, there is less worry about being “worn out by the grind.”