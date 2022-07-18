More Details On Santana’s Injury From Blood And Guts

Santana suffered a legitimate injury during the Blood and Guts match on the June 29 Dynamite. He appeared to have tweaked his knee during a move and was taken away by the medical staff.

Not much was known about the AEW star’s injury at the time. Though a new report from Fightful Select has provided an update on his condition.

Per the site, AEW sources have indicated that the Proud-n-Powerful member suffered an ACL Injury. It’s what Santana himself told several people within the company.

The former Inner Circle member attended a LAWE Wrestling event over the weekend. He was there to relinquish the LAWE world championship due to his injury.

The injured star was on crutches and told people he had not yet had surgery. You can check out Santana’ promo from the show in the video below:

Santana addresses the @LAWEWRESTLING fans at #summerfest due to injury he is relinquishing the LAWE World championship pic.twitter.com/0PCteQt65z — Diva Incarnate (@NYCDemonD1va) July 17, 2022

The Blood and Guts match this year saw The Jericho Appreciation Society fighting against the team of John Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Santana, Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta, and Eddie Kingston.

The ending of the bout saw Kingston locking Jericho in a submission. When Matt Menard tried to interfere, Castagnoli locked him in as well. Claudio picked up the victory for his team when Menard tapped out.

While there hasn’t been an official announcement, it’s believed that Santana will be out of action for 8-12 months.