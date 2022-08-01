Details On Tractor Spot From WWE SummerSlam Main Event

This past Saturday WWE held their annual SummerSlam premium live event from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville Tennessee, a show that was headlined by an epic Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed Universal championship.

Prior to the bout starting Lesnar came down to the ring with a tractor, and launched himself off the top of it to gain the early upper-hand on the Tribal Chief.

Later in the contest the Beast used the tractor to lift one corner of the ring, an insane spot that not only sent Reigns tumbling out the other side, but instantly went viral on social media.

Pre-Show Rehearsal

The ring lift spot was rehearsed at least once before the show began by a member of the WWE production team, according to a report at PWInsider.

Brock Lesnar did not rehearse the spot in advance and performed it for the first time live during Summerslam. When Lesnar drove the tractor into the ring (just prior to the lift), the ring shifted farther than the production team had originally planned.

Reigns would go on to defeat Lesnar for the third-straight time this year thanks to an assist from the Usos, and continue his impressive title reign, which recently surpassed 700-plus days.