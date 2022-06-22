Dewey Foley Parts Ways with WWE

WWE is full of writers and members of the creative team, who are tasked each week with coming up with new stories for the shows.

The Company’s creative team are often criticized by fans for the storylines we see on TV, but will now have to operate without one notable name.

Dewey Leaves

PW Insider were the first to report that Foley has parted ways with WWE.

It’s reported that while many have been released by WWE due to budget cuts, Foley chose to leave the promotion.

One source claimed that Foley left in April though that has not been confirmed at this time.

Dewey in WWE

Dewey Foley’s first WWE appearance came all the way back in 1999, when he and the Foley family watched at ringside for Mick’s I-Quit match with The Rock at that year’s Royal Rumble.

Before joining the WWE, Foley proved his credentials by posting writing samples on CreativeWWE.wordpress.com containing a lot of storyline ideas for the company.

In 2015, Dewey signed with WWE and served initially as a writing assistant, before becoming a fully-fledged part of WWE creative.

In August 2020, it was reported that Foley, alongside Adam Pearce was now running 205 Live, with the Wrestling Observer Newsletter describing the pair as “the key creative forces” behind the Cruiserweight division.

Foley occasionally played the role of Mr. Bootyworth in segments featuring the New Day.