Dexter Lumis Wins WWE Contract

For weeks, we’ve seen Dexter Lumis “stalk” The Miz. Except Johnny Gargano revealed that Miz had been faking the stalking. He paid Lumis to “stalk” him. This set up an Anything Goes Match. If Lumis won, he earned a WWE contract. He would also get the money Miz owed him.

Miz and Lumis fought all over the place while Adam Pearce was ringside with a briefcase containing a contract. Lumis elbow dropped “The A-Lister” through a table after motioning making it rain.

After winning the match, Lumis signed his contract. He also received a bag of $100 bills which he passed out to some kids in the front row. When he got to the top of the ramp, Miz attacked the WWE Superstar from behind. He also snatched a $100 bill from a kid.

The Miz paid for it with a super kick by Johnny Gargano. Gargano gave the bag back to Lumis and the money back to the kid. Gargano and Lumis gave one another a thumbs up.

Dexter Lumis Made Surprise Return

Lumis was released from his contract in April. During his time away from the promotion, he wrestled for NWA.

He made a surprise return to the company in August. He’s been embroiled in a feud with The Miz since coming back. HHH had been bringing back some released talent at the time, including Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.