Donovan Dijak Reveals His Focus For Post-WWE Run

Donovan Dijak is enjoying the freedom he has found after leaving WWE and it doesn’t appear that he is in a rush to sign a new contract with any promotion.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet for his Insight podcast. He discussed things such as the original pitch for Retribution, whether he’s worried about burning bridges with WWE and more.

When asked what are his immediate plans after leaving the Endeavor-owned promotion last month when his contract expired, Dijak explained that after having no control on his career for so long, he’s leaning towards keeping all his options open:

“I am keeping my options open. There’s literally nothing in any direction that I’m leaning, because my professional life has been so directed for so long that having all these available options, and I’m not saying that everybody’s clamoring for me, but just the possibility of multiple scenarios is very exciting for me.”

Dijak Is Focused on Proving Himself

The former NXT star mentioned how he made his debut in 2013 and 7 out of his 10 active years have been spent in WWE. So now Donovan Dijak is excited to get back to the independent circuit:

“As of this moment, I’m just gung-ho on the independent circuit, because that’s what’s directly in front of me right now, and I’m very comfortable in that scenario because I’ve done it before.

I don’t know that there is a lot left to prove in ring per say, but there’s a ton left for me to prove – how do I wanna phrase this – as an entity. Does that make sense?”

Dijak has been in demand since his WWE exit and many promotions have already booked him for shows. He was also backstage at the Forbidden Door PPV but the wrestling star claims that he didn’t talk to or meet Tony Khan at the event.

SEScoops recently had the opportunity to talk to the popular star. He spoke candidly about things such as his relationship with CM Punk, his run in NXT, and more. You can check out our interview with Dijak below: