Dolph Ziggler’s Hilarious Response To His Brother Getting AEW Merchandise

Dolph Ziggler is having some fun after his brother, Ryan Nemeth, received AEW merchandise.

Dolph performs under the WWE banner, while Ryan works for AEW. The two have been known for roasting each other on social media and the antics certainly haven’t shown signs of slowing down.

Dolph Ziggler Roasts His Brother

AEW has rolled out some new merchandise for Ryan Nemeth and it’s available on ShopAEW. It’s a big deal for Ryan and he made sure he let Dolph know about it.

“Ha! @HEELZiggler you see this?”

Dolph responded and as expected, he had some fun with it.

Wow!!! Big Patty Mayonnaise meets Don Martin, vibes — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) May 4, 2022

Dolph also had one more brotherly jab for the road.

“DESTROY IT!”

Dolph Ziggler has had a long career with WWE. He signed a contract with the company back in 2004, developing under Ohio Valley Wrestling. He made his main roster debut as Chavo Guerrero’s caddie. Chavo had undergone a gimmick change and was known as Kerwin White.

The ball started to get rolling with Dolph when he joined the Spirit Squad. Eventually, Dolph became a singles competitor and captured multiple championships in WWE. This included a brief World Heavyweight Title run.

More recently, Ziggler became the NXT Champion. The reign fell short of lasting a full month as Dolph was pinned by Bron Breakker on the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw.