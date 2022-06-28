Domestic Violence Case Against AEW Star Jake Atlas Dropped

Good news for Jake Atlas.

One month ago the AEW star was arrested in Orlando Florida for domestic assault on his partner. Atlas was out drinking and asked his partner to come pick him up. At some point in the evening an argument took place between the two and Atlas lashed out, scratching his partner’s face and ripping his tank-top. The story went viral once it broke.

However according to TMZ, the case has been officially dropped and Atlas is free and clear. A statement from the court documents reads, “From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution. The court records show that there was a hearing scheduled for 6/28.”

Atlas has been out of action since signing with AEW back in January due to suffering a torn ACL in his very first match with the company, which was against Adam Cole. He had successful surgery to repair the damage in February.

Prior to signing with AEW Atlas had a run in WWE‘s NXT brand, and was a prominent figure on the independent scene before going there. He regularly appeared at the popular indie federation PWG in Los Angeles, as well as numerous other promotions throughout the U.S.

We’ll keep you updated on Atlas’ return status.