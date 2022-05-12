Drew McIntyre Hoped To Have WrestleMania Match With Triple H

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre says he pitched to have a matchup with Triple H at this year’s WrestleMania 38.

The Scottish Warrior revealed during an interview with TalkSport that without the Game’s assistance he would not have returned to WWE back in 2017, a run that saw McIntyre become NXT champion, Raw tag champion, a Royal Rumble winner, and a two-time WWE champion.

“He’s the reason I’m back in WWE 100 percent. My mind was set at the time when I wasn’t going to re-sign with IMPACT that I’m going to Japan.”

McIntyre later elaborates on the pitch he made to face the Cerebral Assassin at the Showcase of the Immortals, stating that it’s unfortunate he had to retire for health reasons but is happy that he’s going to be okay for his family.

“I wanted a match (with Triple H). It’s unfortunate it won’t happen but I’m just glad he’s healthy for himself and his family. I pitched (a match) at every opportunity I could. How about us at WrestleMania? ‘What’s the story?’ [Triple H said] and I’d say ‘What’s the story? We’ll figure it out, but what about you and me at WrestleMania?!’ How awesome would that be.”

This wouldn’t have been the first time this duo stood across the ring from each other, but a proper singles-matchup at this point is off the table. McIntyre does recall in the interview the few times he got to share the ring with Triple H, and what a pro he is, even calling him a general in the ring.

“It was cool to go back and forth a little bit and you understand just how good he is, what a ring general he is. You can see watching, but you don’t know until you’re in there with them just how good. Just some interactions during an 8-man tag in Japan I could tell like ‘wow, he’s really frigging good.'”

McIntyre seems to be headed towards another showdown with Roman Reigns at WWE’s upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, their first major event in the U.K. in over three decades.