Drew McIntyre: Vince Told Me “Don’t Listen to Anybody but The Undertaker”

Drew McIntyre has become one of WWE‘s biggest stars in years, and he has The Undertaker to thank in playing a role.

McIntyre signed with WWE in 2007 and after a brief spell on SmackDown, returned to the blue brand in 2009 as ‘the Chosen One.’

It wouldn’t be until 2020 that McIntyre would fulfill Vince McMahon‘s promise that he’d become WWE Champion, winning the title at WrestleMania 36.

Working with the Deadman

Drew McIntyre and the Undertaker shared the ring only a handful of times, but the two were close behind the scenes.

Speaking to Hollywood Raw, the Scottish Warrior explained how he became a personal project of the Deadman.

“It was awesome. He was put in charge of me probably against his will, when I was about 23. That was about the time where I think the powers that be realized that the older generation were starting to retire. [They] weren’t going to be there forever and they had to start pushing some youth to the front.”

McIntyre was right, as, in 2007, The Undertaker would begin taking lengthy periods off TV, and by 2010, was competing in just a handful of matches a year.

The Youth Movement

McIntyre learned plenty working with The Deadman, but he wasn’t the only young Superstar being groomed for greatness.

Over on Raw, Sheamus was moved to the red brand in 2009, and ended the year as WWE Champion.

In the interview, Drew explained how his real-life best friend also had a mentor of his own.

“Sheamus and I were kind of the first two people they took as the kind of projects. With Sheamus on Raw and myself on SmackDown. Sheamus was put under the Triple H learning tree and I was going to The Undertaker learning tree. Vince said ‘You don’t listen to anybody but The Undertaker.’

“Vince said ‘You don’t listen to anybody but The Undertaker.'” Drew McIntyre.

“I wish I thought the way I think now back then, because [his] wrestling IQ is obviously off the charts. At the time, mine was a lot lower than it is now. So many of those lessons that I got, just flew right over my head. Thankfully I remembered a few.”

McIntyre Today

After capturing the WWE Championship, McIntyre was relied upon to carry the company through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the Undertaker, who he called the “coolest guy in the room,” McIntyre said the Phenom’s presence backstage would pay off years later for him.

“You could feel him when he walked in the room. It’s such a presence. If there was a situation, it was always dealt with calmly by him. So it’s such an impact on me. How to be a leader. How to conduct yourself.”