Dustin Rhodes Hints At Retirement: “Time Comes For All Of Us”

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has hinted that his time in the squared circle may be coming to an end in the near future.

The 53-year-old took to Twitter today and revealed that he’s started to think about what is next for him. He stated that his old age has caught up to him and he’s been doing some “heavy thinking” about his next step.

Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I push myself beyond my limits, I can honestly say, I am doing some heavy thinking about the next step. We all think we can go forever with new batteries, but TIME comes for all of us. Kinda scared tbh. #KeepSteppin

Dustin Rhodes In All Elite Wrestling

Dustin is the only Rhodes remaining in AEW after former EVP Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi exited the company earlier this year. Cody went on to debut at WrestleMania 38 as former CEO Vince McMahon‘s handpicked opponent for Seth Rollins.

The American Nightmare picked up three victories in a row over The Visionary before being sidelined with a torn triceps. Many have argued that Cody’s best match in AEW was against his brother Dustin at Double or Nothing 2019.

Cody famously destroyed the throne with a sledgehammer during his entrance before defeating his brother at the PPV. After the match, The American Nightmare emotionally asked Dustin to team up with him against The Young Bucks.

Dustin has wrestled sporadically for AEW over the past few years, with many of the matches happening on Dark or Dark Elevation. He lost to former AEW Champion CM Punk on the April 20th episode of Dynamite. His last match for the company was on August 26th.

Rhodes battled Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship on an episode of Rampage but came up short. Claudio dropped the ROH Championship to Chris Jericho at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Jericho will defend the title on tonight’s Dynamite against Bryan Danielson.