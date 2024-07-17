Dustin Rhodes Sets The Record Straight on His AEW Contract and In-Ring Future

Professional Wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since its first Pay-Per-View event in 2019, where he faced off against his brother Cody Rhodes in the main event of Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. Since then, while his bother’s journey took them outside the company, Dustin Rhodes has remained steadfast in his commitment to mentoring and positively influencing the AEW roster.

After Cody Rhodes left the company in 2022, fans of both WWE and AEW have been speculating about Dustin’s potential return to his former employer. In the Summer of 2023, reports began circulating that Rhodes’ contract with Tony Khan’s promotion would expire in 2024.

On Tuesday, a post on X’s account spread a rumor that the former WWF Intercontinental Champion would be leaving AEW in September to either join his brother in WWE or retire from professional wrestling. In response, Dustin Rhodes clarified the situation. In a passionate response, Rhodes clarified that although his current AEW contract ends in September, he is not done with wrestling. More so, he noted that he hopes “all negotiations go well,” as he feels he’s having some of the “best matches” of his career.

“Wrong! Jeeze guys, do better. Yes my contract is up in September, and No, I am absolutely NOT DONE. Having the best matches of my life and hopefully, God willing I will get to retire on my own terms, respected with a full heart. Hopefully Negotiations go well because I am damn worth the world. The only things that matter to me are: taking care of my family first and foremost, and finishing up when I am ready, and how I envision my retirement. So hold off guys, This biz is my life and I love doing it for you, while still having fun and able. #KeepSteppin and thank you all for your continued love and support!”

While Rhodes is clearly far from done regarding in-ring competition, his acknowledgment of his contract’s expiration date will inevitably lead to more questions than answers. The Natural is a highly respected member of the AEW roster and one of the promotion’s most vocal supporters. Losing someone like that would be a major loss to any promotion, but especially a young one.

One could assume that WWE will always have an open-door policy for Rhodes, especially with his brother being the Undisputed WWE Champion.