The Rock Repays 7-Eleven Store He Stole From in His Youth

Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson is making amends for some of his past misdeeds, one Snickers bar at a time.

The Brahma Bull is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood but did not always have much cash to his name.

In a video shared on Instagram, The Rock confessed that when he was 14, he would steal a king-sized Snickers bar every day from the same 7-11 store.

The video shows Johnson buying every Snickers bar in the store while also paying for another customer, totaling over $300.

The Rock added that he’s pleased to have made amends after decades.

“I finally [exorcized] this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades.” The Rock.

Growing Up Rough

Despite being the son of famed wrestler Rocky Johnson, life was far from easy for young Dwayne.

Rock’s production studio ‘Seven Bucks Productions’ derives its name from the seven dollars Rock had to his name in 1995, following his release from the Canadian Football League.

Speaking to Muscle and Fitness in 2014, the Great One said he was arrested “eight or nine times” in his teens for theft and fighting.

Johnson’s unfortunate past and stealing are covered in season 1 of NBC’s Young Rock.

Charitable Acts

With millions (and millions!) of dollars to his name, The Rock doesn’t shy away from spreading his wealth.

Last Christmas, the Great One gifted his mother a new car, and also gifted a long-time WWE veteran a vehicle earlier in the year.

Last month, the People’s Champion donated $100,000 to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.