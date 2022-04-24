Eddie Kingston On His Future With AEW

Eddie Kingston has been one of the great successes of the first few years of AEW.

A longtime favorite on the independent scene, Kingston has raised his game (and profile) with AEW. He was first brought in to face Cody Rhodes in July 2020, and Kingston’s tag team with Jon Moxley is among the highlights of his run — Moxley and Kingston faced the Young Bucks in an outstanding match for the AEW Tag Team Championships at last year’s Double or Nothing PPV event.

Earlier this year, Kingston missed a little time to injury. He has spent most of the last couple of months feuding with Chris Jericho.

During an interview with The Straight Shooters, Kingston discussed his time with AEW and what his future looks like. In short, he won’t be leaving the promotion by choice, ever. The fact that the promotion took a chance on him and has showed him loyalty plays into that.

“Yeah, I can just answer that now,” Kingston exclaimed before a question about his future was even finished. “Where am I gonna go, dog? I’m good. I worked for this. I don’t care, I don’t. I worked for this.

“AEW gave me my shot first, right? You know what I mean? I’m a loyal guy. I’m not knocking anybody, just chill … but when people say, ‘Yeah, I’m here forever,’ that’s cool. That’s them. I’m telling you from me and my word is my bond. I ain’t got nowhere else to go and don’t wanna be anywhere else. I’m having a blast trying to beat up people in the ring, trying to be world champ. Wherever I’m at, trying to be better than I was yesterday.”

Kingston will be working against Tomohiri Ishii at New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Capital Collision event on May 14th.

“I’m like a dog, man, when it comes to loyalty. That’s it. My word is my bond and [AEW] fits me because they took the shot,” Kingston said.

He continued, “If people wanna know any deeper, it’s basically they let me be me. There’s no character. There’s no, ‘You can’t say that.’ I got freedom. It’s just a really good environment when you shut out the negativity and understand this is the pro wrestling business. Not everyone is going to like each other. That’s it. Take care of your own stuff.”

