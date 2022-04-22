Don’t Expect To See Bret Hart In AEW Anytime Soon

Bret Hart won’t be returning to AEW any time soon.

Hart is a beloved figure throughout the industry. Many of today’s top stars idolized the Hitman growing up. In recent months, names such as Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and of course FTR have praised the man and his legacy.

AEW stars FTR and CM Punk have been referencing Hart in recent weeks, including references to the “The Best There Is,” wearing pink and black and executing some of Hart’s signature moves.

A recent photo of Bret Hart also got people excited that he was gearing up for a television return.

Bret Hart will be in FTR’s corner at an upcoming event for Big Time Wrestling (6/10 in Webster, MA). However, there’s a reason this pairing is taking place at an independent show instead of in All Elite Wrestling.

People in AEW believe Hart recently signed a lucrative WWE legends contract, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This agreement would prevent him from being FTR’s new manager in AEW. It would also keep him from having any involvement in AEW’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournaments.

Bret Hart recently stated that he plans to slow down his appearance schedule, likely by the end of this year. He still hopes to make select appearances, including the lucrative ‘Comic Con’ events, but will scale back his traveling.

The 64-year-old legend is also considering writing a second book about his childhood. Of course, it would detail his childhood as the son of famed wrestler and promoter Stu Hart, and aspirations to conquer the wrestling world.

Hart’s first book, 2010’s Hitman, was an international best seller. You can read the synopsis of his first book below:

“A story of death, sex, betrayal and revenge; sweat, steroids and duplicity – wrestler Bret Hart lifts the lid on the wacky, mythic, secretive word of pro wrestling in this epic tell-all.”