Eddie Kingston Breaks Silence On His AEW Suspension

Story broke out late last night that AEW star Eddie Kingston had been suspended from the company after getting into a real-life altercation with Sammy Guevara.

PWinsider provided some more details on the matter. They confirmed that the confrontation took place several weeks ago in Minneapolis.

According to the site, Kingston took issues with things Guevara said about him during an on-screen promo. Eddie confronted the former TNT champion after he returned backstage and the two had to be separated.

The Mad King was then suspended by the management. He has completed his suspension and is expected to make his return next week.

What Eddie Kingston Has To Say

When reached out about the whole story, Eddie Kingston issued the following response to the site, admitting that he was wrong for being unprofessional:

“You know the truth. I wouldn’t lie. I was wrong for being unprofessional. That is the blind fact. He did what he did and the public can judge that but I know for a fact I was wrong.” – Eddie Kingston

Sammy Guevara missed last week’s TV tapings in West Virginia as well. However, there were a lot of travel issues coming into and out of Charleston and it’s hard to say if he was suspended too. Guevara was back at AEW tapings this week, and he worked a mixed tag match on Rampage.

AEW is still advertising the match between Eddie Kingston and Guevara on social media. So contrary to the previous reports, it appears that the match is still on for All Out next month.