A planned match for AEW All Out has reportedly been nixed because of the suspension of Eddie Kingston

According to Fightful Select, the company had originally planned a match between the Mad King and Sammy Guevara for the upcoming PPV.

Rumor among talent is that the two AEW stars developed real life heat that turned into a shoot ‘altercation’ after some remarks from Guevara.

The word is that Sammy made a comment about the physique of Kingston and in turn, Eddie took a swing at him. Though these reports have not been confirmed by anyone who might have witnessed the incident.

Eddie Kingston was then suspended from the company for a brief period. Fightful has since heard that he has already completed the suspension but they haven’t been able to confirm it with the officials.

In the absence of Kingston, the feud has continued. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti faced Ortiz and Ruby Soho during the latest AEW Rampage tapings.

Eddie Kingston last competed for AEW during the July 20 episode of Dynamite. He lost to Chris Jericho in a barbed wire death match.

AEW management have not yet commented on the reports of Kingston’s suspension or the backstage altercation. We will keep you posted about any development in the story.