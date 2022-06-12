Eddie Kingston’s Mom Knows Best When it Comes to Her Son’s Career

Eddie Kingston has been with AEW for two years now, after years of toiling in several promotions.

Before signing with Tony Khan, Kingston honed his craft in CHIKARA, CZW, and Ring of Honor to name just a few.

After becoming a mainstay on the independent scene, Kingston signed with AEW, but nearly made what he now considers a terrible mistake, and would have made that choice if not for a relative.

Mother knows Best

Kingston has proven to be a popular act in AEW, but that may not have happened if not for his mother’s intervention.

Speaking this week to Weekend Joe, Kingston said that after his AEW debut match against Cody Rhodes, both AEW and WWE showed interest in signing him.

The “Mad King” admitted that he was considering joining WWE, a company he said had never shown any interest in him in the past, but it was his mom who swayed him to AEW (via Wrestling Inc.)

“I had a chance to pick and choose … My mom was just like, ‘Look, you ain’t going to be happy at WWE.’ That was her feeling Eddie Kingston.

Kingston said his mother’s advice meant a lot, given that she’s an “outsider” and despite not knowing either company too well, knew her son would be better suited in AEW.

Taking his mother’s advice, Kingston would commit to AEW, where he’s faced some of the company’s top stars including Rhodes, Chris Jericho and AEW World Champion CM Punk.