Eddie Kingston On His Feud With Chris Jericho: “I Learned What It Was To Be A Snake Backstage”

For the last two years Eddie Kingston has been rising to the top of the AEW card. The Mad King recently finished up a feud with former world champion Chris Jericho, one that carried over for months and ultimately ended with a barbed wire everywhere match that received mixed reviews from fans and analysts.

Kingston and Jericho’s rivalry was the main subject of his latest interview with Under The Ring. The New York native was not shy of giving himself some criticism for his work against the Demo God, nor did he hold back on his experience working with the future hall of famer.

“Oh I hated them all, I hated every single one of them,” said Kingston on his matches with Jericho. “I don’t like any of my work plus I don’t like Chris. Being in the ring with him was a headache, it was seven months of a headache but I’m proud that it’s over, for now. Knowing Chris, [he’ll] probably do something to get me mad and we’ll probably get back in there.”

It should be noted that Kingston always enjoys blurring the lines of reality in his interviews, but he also isn’t someone who tells too many lies. He continued taking shots at Jericho by saying that all he learned from the feud was how to be a snake backstage.

“Did I learn a lot? Yeah, I learned what it was to be a snake backstage like Chris. I learned to avoid people like Chris and his group, so I did learn from it but it was seven months of my life that I can’t have back so thanks a lot Chris.”

Kingston has since moved on to feuding with another member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, Sammy Guevara. He recently challenged the Sex-God to a grudge matchup at the September 4th ALL OUT pay-per-view in Chicago. AEW has yet to officially confirm the bout.

