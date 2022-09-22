Eddie Kingston & Sammy Guevara Have Provided The Template For CM Punk & The Elite To Move Forward

Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston are set to battle this Friday night at AEW Rampage Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Grand Slam is one of All Elite Wrestling‘s biggest events of the year and there are several exciting matchups on both Dynamite and Rampage this week. Friday’s Grand Slam edition of Rampage will be a special two-hour show.

Guevara and Kingston were supposed to square off at All Out but real-life personal issues prevented the match from happening. The issue stemmed from a Rampage taping in August. Sammy cut a promo in the ring with Tay Melo and called Eddie a “fat piece of sh*t”. Kingston got heated about the comments and confronted Sammy backstage.

The altercation led to Eddie getting suspended for two weeks and their match at AEW All Out being canceled. Eddie apologized for his actions, Sammy issued a statement, and the two men have apparently put the real-life issue behind them so that they can work together again. The promo never aired on television but a fan uploaded the footage and you can check it out below.

The Benefit of Using Real-Life Drama In Storylines

Eddie Kingston cut a promo about the upcoming match and stated that he doesn’t respect Sammy Guevara and thinks he’s a horrible person. Kingston vowed to “beat the piss” out of Guevara this Friday at Rampage Grand Slam.

“You may think I don’t like you or I don’t respect you because of the things you say, or because you are so in love with Twitter, and the only reason why you are in this great sport is to be famous. You don’t care, but nah Sammy, it is not because of any of that. No man, I don’t like you and I don’t respect you because inside when I look into your eyes, I see nothing but a horrible, rotten human being. You make me sick and that is why I am going to beat the piss out of you in Queens.”

The heated rivalry comes to a head when @MadKing1981 collides with #JerichoAppreciationSociety’s @sammyguevara this FRIDAY at #AEWRampage #GrandSlam for a 2-hour special at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama pic.twitter.com/9g5oMfRywj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 18, 2022

Eddie’s brief promo above is a great example of how a real-life issue can be spun into a positive in the wrestling business. He clearly does not like Sammy personally, but that doesn’t mean they cannot provide an entertaining product to fans as professionals. The Mad King is always passionate in his promos, but you can tell when there is something extra behind it.

There was nothing cute about what he said about Sammy Guevara and there were no jokes. He simply called Sammy a horrible person that he wants to beat the hell out of in the match. Enough said, I’m sold. Kingston also got personal in his memorable rivalry with CM Punk leading up to their match at Full Gear and it added to the rivalry. This was before CM Punk decided to get offended about such things.

Can CM Punk & The Elite Do The Same?

It seems ludicrous to suggest that CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks could put their issues behind them at this point, but some fans are still holding out hope. In case you’ve been under a rock, CM Punk went on an expletive-filled rant about Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks following winning the title at All Out.

Instead of talking about becoming champion again, Punk opted to go on a twenty-minute rant while eating muffins. To make matters worse, he was also injured during the match and relinquished the title again. He is a two-time AEW Champion without making a single title defense.

The former AEW Champion claimed that the EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) could not even manage a target and blamed them for starting the rumors that he wanted to get Colt Cabana fired. The EVPs then confronted CM Punk in his locker room and a wild Ace Steel appeared. Ace Steel is/was an AEW producer that was unknown to the audience until the Wednesday before All Out, in which he delivered a passionate promo to convince CM Punk to accept the match against Jon Moxley.

The circumstances surrounding the brawl make it seem highly unlikely that CM Punk and The Elite could work together in the future, but they would have everyone’s attention if they did. AEW Brawl Out remains one of the biggest stories of the year and people are still awaiting to find out the repercussions for everyone involved.

While CM Punk probably shouldn’t be relied on to carry the company anymore as he’s injured again, a Trios match with FTR against The Elite would be instant money for AEW. One can only hope that CM Punk and The Elite can follow in Eddie Kingston’s footsteps and put the past behind them. Hopefully, a positive can be found in Punk’s injury and it might actually allow the time needed for cooler heads to prevail.