Edge Warns WWE RAW Star Following Attack at Clash at the Castle

Edge teamed up with Rey Mysterio to battle The Judgment Day tonight at Clash at the Castle.

On this past Monday’s edition of WWE RAW, Rey explained to Dominik that he wanted to partner with Edge at the premium live event because of his experience. Dominik told his father that he understood but clearly, that was a lie.

Rhea Ripley attacked Dominik ringside during the match but Rey broke it up with a Crossbody. Dominik then helped his father by tripping up The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor. Rey hit the 619 and Edge followed it up with a Spear for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Rey’s celebration with the Rated-R Superstar would be short-lived. Dominik hit Edge with a low blow and then leveled his father with a Clothesline. The Judgment Day cackled outside the ring as Dominik left his father laying in the ring.

Edge Warns Dominik Ahead of WWE RAW

The 48-year-old took to Twitter following Clash at the Castle and sent out a warning to Dominik. He also thanked the fans in the UK and Rey Mysterio for allowing him to be a luchador for a minute. Edge was sporting a luchador’s mask during his entrance tonight.

Cardiff. The UK. Thank you. Tonight you gave me something that will live in my heart forever. I think you can see what it means to me. We’re in it together. And I got to pay respect to Rey and be a luchador for a minute. Ok, now that I got that off my chest. See ya Monday Dom.