Elias Returns to WWE Raw, Blasts Kevin Owens With a Guitar (Video)

As promised, Elias made his highly-anticipated return and Kevin Owens got more than he bargained for.

For weeks, KO has been trying to prove that Ezekiel, Elias’ younger brother, is actually Elias. Zeke promised his older brother would show up on the June 20 episode of Monday Night Raw and he delivered.

Before Elias could get a song going, however, Owens interrupted.

KO was not convinced that the video of Elias and Ezekiel having a face-to-face conversation was real. He got inside the ring and smashed Elias’ guitar.

This prompted Elias to take another guitar and smash it over Owens’ back.

When KO got to the back, he challenged Ezekiel, Elias, or their alleged long-lost brother “Elrod.” Zeke ended up accepting the challenge.

