WWE RAW Live Results & Discussion (6/20/22)

WWE RAW Results (6/20)

Carmella def. Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch in a Fatal 5-Way to earn a RAW Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank



Rhea Ripley Will Not Be Cleared For Money in the Bank

WWE honored the recently deceased referee Tim White to begin the show.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair kicked off this week’s RAW and made her way to the ring. It was announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight’s show and Riddle will battle Omos in a Money in the Bank Qualifying match.

Belair announced that Rhea Ripley will not be medically cleared in time to compete at WWE Money in the Bank. Bianca wondered who she will defend her title against at the premium live event on July 2nd. Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Carmella interrupted and made their way to the ring.

Alexa Bliss interrupted and noted that James Ellsworth helped Carmella win the Money in the Bank ladder match in the past. Everyone kept arguing until Bianca Belair broke it up and asked the crowd if they were ready for some action. Asuka, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss will compete in a Fatal 5-Way to determine who will face Belair at Money in the Bank.

Carmella Will Face Bianca Belair For The RAW Women’s Championship At WWE Money in the Bank

Asuka, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Carmella competed in a Fatal 5-Way to determine Bianca Belair’s opponent at Money in the Bank. Alexa and Liv cleared the ring before battling each other. Liv rolled up Bliss for a two count and then the two superstars rolled around the ring until Alexa escaped.

Carmella got back in the action and sent Liv and Alexa to the outside. Asuka got in the ring and unloaded some kicks on Carmella before dancing around the ring. Asuka set up for a Hip Attack but Becky dragged the Empress of Tomorrow out of the ring and leveled her with a boot to the face.

Becky knocked Alexa to the mat and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Lynch went for a Leg Drop but Bliss got out of the way. Alexa connected with an Arm Drag and knocked Big Time Becks to the outside. Carmella dropped Bliss with a kick to the face and posed for the booing crowd.

Alexa went for a Body Slam but Carmella countered into an X-Factor for a near fall. Liv got back into the ring and beat Carmella down in the corner before climbing to the top rope. Carmella shoved Liv onto Becky and Asuka below as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Liv hit Becky with a Dropkick off the middle turnbuckle and followed it up with a Slingblade for a two count. Becky responded by bouncing Liv’s face off the turnbuckle and then climbed to the middle rope. Carmella sent Lynch down with a headscissors and Becky landed on top of Liv on the mat.

Asuka got into the ring and battled with Carmella. Asuka took Carmella down and went for the Asuka Lock but Alexa broke it up. Becky sent Alexa out of the ring and went for the Dis-Arm-Her but Asuka blocked it. Lynch hit the Man-Handle Slam on Asuka and went for the cover. Alexa broke it up with Twisted Bliss off the top and went for the cover but Liv & Carmella broke it up and the Fatal 5-Way continued.

Becky sent Asuka to the outside but turned around into Double Knees from Liv Morgan. Lynch dodged Oblivion and connected with the Man-Handle Slam on Liv but Asuka broke up the cover. Alexa then climbed to the top turnbuckle and went for Twisted Bliss but Liv got her knees up. Carmella hit Liv with a Superkick for the pinfall victory. Becky Lynch quickly stormed backstage and argued with WWE official Adam Pearce as RAW went to a commercial break. Pearce told Lynch that she will battle Asuka in a MITB Qualifying match later tonight.