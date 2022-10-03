Eric Bischoff: Tony Khan Messed Up Buying “Insignificant” Ring of Honor

Tony Khan is the proud owner of an “insignificant, off-the-radar, unknown” brand, according to Eric Bischoff.

In March, Khan made a rare appearance on AEW Dynamite to announce his purchase of Ring of Honor, the second wrestling promotion in Khan’s collection.

Since then, ROH has had two events, Supercard of Honor XV and Death Before Dishonor, and their titles regularly appear on AEW programming.

Insignificant

Eric Bischoff has been highly critical of Khan’s work, despite previously appearing on AEW programming.

On his ‘Strictly Business’ podcast, Bischoff said that Khan made a mistake in his purchase of Ring of Honor (via 411Mania.)

“How many YouTube viewers did Ring of Honor get before they were purchased? You’re talking about tens of thousands, maybe? It was an insignificant, off-the-radar, unknown brand, with the exception of the most active of the internet wrestling community who sought it out.

“an insignificant, off-the-radar, unknown brand.” Eric Bischoff’s scathing review of Ring of Honor.

“The library was worth almost nothing. A lot of that library is so poorly produced it doesn’t lend itself to a premium streaming platform.”

TV Deal

While Ring of Honor talent appear on AEW programming, ROH is yet to have a TV deal of his own.

In the past, Khan has said he is working hard on securing a deal for Ring of Honor, but there’s no word on when a deal will be reached.

There is a belief among some that Chris Jericho‘s recent ROH World Title win is part of trying to reach a deal, after Jericho spoke recently about his star-power helping AEW’s TV efforts in 2019.